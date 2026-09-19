SEMICON India 2026: Semiconductor industry flags customs, transport hurdles; govt promises action

Participants from the semiconductor industry have flagged concerns relating to customs procedures, transportation and regulatory clearances during country roundtables held at SEMICON India 2026. Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government would engage with industry stakeholders to address the issues raised during the discussions.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the second day of SEMICON India 2026 on Friday, Vaishnaw said the country roundtables had generated encouraging feedback. At the same time, participants had identified certain challenges that would require attention from the government and industry.

“We have received very good feedback from the country roundtables as well. They have also raised some issues, and we will work on them immediately,” Vaishnaw said.

“There are some issues related to customs and transportation. There are also some issues related to permissions. We will work closely with the industry on all these matters,” he added.

The roundtables at SEMICON India provide a platform for international semiconductor companies, government officials and other stakeholders to discuss cooperation and opportunities across manufacturing, supply chains, investment, technology and talent development.

MoUs and purchase orders signed at event Vaishnaw also said a number of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and purchase orders had been finalised during SEMICON India 2026 and were presented on Friday, highlighting the business and investment activity taking place alongside the event.

The minister said the exhibition had attracted significant participation from companies from around the world. He specifically pointed to the country pavilions of Japan and Singapore as examples of the strong international presence at the event, according to ANI.

“If you visit the various country pavilions, you will see very large contingents from countries such as Japan and Singapore. There are around 30 companies in each country pavilion,” he told ANI.

The participation reflects the growing focus on building partnerships across the global semiconductor ecosystem and expanding cooperation in areas such as manufacturing, technology and supply chains.

Students show interest in semiconductor opportunities Vaishnaw also highlighted the participation of students at SEMICON India 2026, saying they had displayed considerable enthusiasm and curiosity about career and learning opportunities in the semiconductor industry.

He also referred to a 240-hour Level One semiconductor course that had been proposed and implemented by an industry participant for high-school students. Such initiatives are aimed at exposing younger students to semiconductor technologies and helping develop a talent pipeline for the sector.

“It is a Level One course. And that Level One course is a 240-hour course, which is very good... Once a student takes that 240-hour course, a high school student can actually start working in the semiconductor industry,” he said.

SEMICON India brings global semiconductor ecosystem together SEMICON India 2026 is being held from September 17 to 19 at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi under the theme “Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem”.

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The three-day event brings together semiconductor and electronics companies, policymakers, investors, researchers, startups, academic institutions and students from across the industry value chain.

The event features six country pavilions representing Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Singapore and Sweden. It also includes country roundtables, a startup pavilion, a student hackathon and workforce development programmes.