Shift gears, accelerate: CIOs reordered IT priorities in 2020

Remote work and the acceleration of certain digital projects in 2020 forced chief information officers to reprioritize corporate demands and set new boundaries to prevent team burnout.

In addition to supporting sometimes widely dispersed workforces, many CIOs helped lead their companies’ accelerated digital transformation efforts to meet evolving customer demands in the wake of the pandemic.

