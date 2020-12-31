Shift gears, accelerate: CIOs reordered IT priorities in 2020

Shift gears, accelerate: CIOs reordered IT priorities in 20203 min read . 10:32 AM IST
- Chief information officers also raced to set boundaries to prevent team burnout
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Remote work and the acceleration of certain digital projects in 2020 forced chief information officers to reprioritize corporate demands and set new boundaries to prevent team burnout.
In addition to supporting sometimes widely dispersed workforces, many CIOs helped lead their companies’ accelerated digital transformation efforts to meet evolving customer demands in the wake of the pandemic.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.