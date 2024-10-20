Large US banks open purse strings for Indian IT
SummaryIndian IT services companies are benefiting from the higher discretionary spending by US banks. However, large transformational deals are yet to happen.
NEW DELHI : Around this time in 2023, the US banking sector started recovering from a crisis set off by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. The fear of a financial crisis had subsided. Top banks reported a surge in profits. But that didn’t reflect in the earnings of Indian information technology (IT) majors, which rely on the banking segment for most of their revenues. That’s because banks were still in a wait-and-watch mode and tight-fisted.