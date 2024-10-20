Large US banks open purse strings for Indian IT

India, with its large IT talent pool, is seeing growing investments in GCCs from major banks. JPMorgan employs over 50,000 people in India, while Bank of America and American Express employ over 20,000 each, according to ANSR Research. These GCCs provide high-value services, including process automation, risk modelling and cybersecurity. While Indian IT firms have to compete with GCCs for talent, in the long run, it could prove beneficial as GCCs enlarge the talent pool. Even now, they are concentrated in traditional IT hotspots. Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad have three-fourths of all BFSI GCC employees.