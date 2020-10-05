Small software companies find a home with ESW Capital

Take ESW’s recent deal for Security First Corp. The California-based cybersecurity software company filed for bankruptcy in August, having burned through at least $140 million in debt and equity financing since its 2002 founding. In the two years before filing for bankruptcy, Security First had recorded just $92,000 in revenue. It had only three employees and no office. But it did have net operating losses that could eventually translate into more than $150 million in tax breaks. ESW has offered at least $6 million for Security First.