Industry
Snoopgate: How to tell if your phone’s hacked
Summary
- A battery that drains rapidly is one sign. Other signs include the phone getting a bit sluggish or hot, and strange data, text or other strange charges propping up in your phone bill
The government has asked Apple to join its investigation into allegations that the iPhones of some opposition leaders and journalists could have been compromised by “state-sponsored" hackers. Is your phone hacked? What can you do about it?
