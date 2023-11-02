Snoopgate: How to tell if your phone’s hacked

Don’t govts target their citizens too?

In 2021, a global investigation revealed that a military-grade spyware called Pegasus, developed by the Israeli NSO Group, was used to hack into the phones of activists and journalists in India and abroad. A year later, a technical committee set up by the Supreme Court concluded that the phones it examined did not have Pegasus installed in them. However, it added that the Indian authorities “did not cooperate" with its investigation. Many countries, including China, Russia, the UK, and the US, have been accused of spying on each other, and their citizens too, with the help of phony apps, spyware, and trojans.