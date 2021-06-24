Some H-1B visa seekers allowed to re-submit rejected applications

When resubmitting the petition, H-1B visa seekers must include their FY 2021 H-1B cap registration selection notice, USCIS said. "If you received a rejection or administrative closure notice for the original FY 2021 H-1B cap petition, you should include that as well. We also encourage the use of a brightly colored coversheet indicating that you are refiling an FY 2021 H-1B cap case that was originally rejected or administratively closed solely because your petition was based on a registration submitted during the initial registration period, but you requested a start date after Oct. 1, 2020. This will help ensure that it is reviewed upon receipt," the US Federal body said.