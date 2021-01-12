In a regulator filing TCS said, "On completion of required governance and business changes to effect this transition, TCS will assume full responsibility of the Women’s Center, securing its viability in the longer term and allowing it to continue to serve as a source of opportunity and skills development for women in the country". "Given GE’s planned exit from this partnership, the partners have entered into a definitive agreement subject to closing conditions for transfer of GE’s stake in the venture to TCS," it added.