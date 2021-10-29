IT major, Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ) has announced that it will hire freshers under Phase 2 of off campus hiring.

The IT firm said that it has received an overwhelming response during the TCS Off Campus drive which took place in September.

The company also announced that the candidates who perform exceptionally in this TCS off-campus hiring stand a chance to become eligible for the advanced offer opportunity of TCS Digital. The last date to apply for TCS off-campus hiring is 15 November. The TCS off-campus test pattern consists of Numerical Ability, Verbal Ability, Reasoning Ability, Programming Logic and Coding section.

Phase 2 of the TCS off-campus tests is scheduled to commence soon and will be conducted in batches to invite immediate joiners. Successfully registered candidates will receive their test details on their registered email IDs from TCS iON.

Eligibility criteria for TCS Off Campus Hiring for Year of passing 2020 and 2021:

Percentage: Minimum aggregate (all subjects in all semesters) marks of 60% or 6 CGPA in each of Class Xth, Class XIIth, Diploma (if applicable), Graduation and Post-Graduation examination is required.

Highest Qualification: Students should have completed their education in the stipulated course duration (i.e. no extended education).

Backlogs/Arrears/ATKT: Students should not have any pending backlogs.

Gap / Break-in Education: It is mandatory to declare gaps in education, if any. Overall academic gap should not exceed 24 months until highest qualification. Relevant document proof, as applicable, will be checked for gaps in education.

Course Types: Only full-time courses will be considered (part-time/correspondence courses will not be considered). Students who have completed their Secondary and/or Senior Secondary course from NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) are also eligible to apply if the other courses are full-time.

Work Experience: Students with prior work experience of up to 2 years are eligible to apply for the TCS Off Campus Hiring Process.

Age: Students should be of 18 to 28 years of age to participate in the TCS Off Campus Hiring process.

Courses and Discipline: Students from B.E./B.Tech/M.E./M.Tech/MCA/M.Sc from any specialization offered by a recognized university / college are eligible.

Documents are required for the TCS selection process:

The applicants must have all your Xth, XIIth, Diploma (if applicable), UG / PG academic marksheets till last semester and degree certificates at the time of interview as well as joining (if you are selected).

If the candidate is with a work experience, please note that:

• The candidate must provide experience related documents such as experience Letter / release letter/ documents wherein Date of Joining and Date of Release is clearly mentioned at the time of interview for all the previous organization/s.

• For the current organization you must provide valid proof of work like Appointment Letter/ Joining Letter during the interview.

• If selected, you must provide Release Letter and Experience certificate from your last organization at the time of joining TCS.

