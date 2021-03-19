Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has today announced salary hikes for all its employees. The salary hikes would be effective from April 1, the company said.

When contacted TCS spokesperson told Mint,"We can confirm that we are on track to give increments to all associates across our geographies effective April 2021, in line with our benchmarks."

"We are extremely thankful to all our associates for demonstrating resilience, adaptability, and an innovative mindset to steer the company in these trying times. This step is a reflection of our steadfast commitment to our associates," the spokesperson further added.

TCS has become the first IT Services company to announce increment for FY22. The IT behemoth is to give second salary increment within six months, after announcing a hike in October last year.

According to the sources, "With FY22 salary hike TCS Employees will get around 12-14% average increment in six months time.

TCS reported 7% increase in net profit for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020 at ₹8,701 crore. The company benefited from greater demand for its cloud services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

