Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Infotech >TCS announces salary hike for employees, second in six months

TCS announces salary hike for employees, second in six months

TCS becomes the first IT Services company to announce increment For FY22.
1 min read . 05:49 PM IST Tamal Nandi

  • TCS has become the first IT Services company to announce increment for FY22. The IT behemoth is to give a second salary increment within six months, after announcing a hike in October last year

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has today announced salary hikes for all its employees. The salary hikes would be effective from April 1, the company said.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has today announced salary hikes for all its employees. The salary hikes would be effective from April 1, the company said.

When contacted TCS spokesperson told Mint,"We can confirm that we are on track to give increments to all associates across our geographies effective April 2021, in line with our benchmarks."

TRENDING STORIES See All

When contacted TCS spokesperson told Mint,"We can confirm that we are on track to give increments to all associates across our geographies effective April 2021, in line with our benchmarks."

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"We are extremely thankful to all our associates for demonstrating resilience, adaptability, and an innovative mindset to steer the company in these trying times. This step is a reflection of our steadfast commitment to our associates," the spokesperson further added.

TCS has become the first IT Services company to announce increment for FY22. The IT behemoth is to give second salary increment within six months, after announcing a hike in October last year.

According to the sources, "With FY22 salary hike TCS Employees will get around 12-14% average increment in six months time.

TCS reported 7% increase in net profit for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020 at 8,701 crore. The company benefited from greater demand for its cloud services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.