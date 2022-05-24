TCS BPS Freshers Hiring: Know eligibility criteria, other details

TCS BPS Freshers Hiring: Know eligibility criteria, other details1 min read . 09:33 AM IST
India's largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that the registartion for its ' BPS Hiring' program is now open. The test date and the interview date will be announced soon by TCS.
Register and complete the application form on TCS NextStep portal. Status of your application should be ‘Application Received’.
Keep your CT/DT ID handy and update the same on the link provided in step 2.
In case you already have CT/DT ID, kindly log on to TCS Next Step Portal (click here) and complete the application form.
If you are a new user, kindly log on to TCS Next Step Portal (click here). Click on ‘Register Now’, choose category as ‘BPS’, proceed to fill your details and submit your application form.
As the final step, click here to apply for TCS BPS Hiring. This is a mandatory step.
For step-by-step guide to register and complete the application form on TCS Next Step portal , Click here
The candidate must have all your original academic documents as applicable (Till fourth/fifth semester marksheets).
Communication related to the Test will be shared with you on your registered email ID from TCS iON