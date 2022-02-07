Tata Consultancy Services' programming contest, TCS CodeVita,10th season of the contest taking place globally, and the last day to apply is 7 February. The contest 'CodeVita' is organized every year by the country's largest IT company Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS) .

The coding contest is open for students with year of graduation 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. However, this contest is not open for TCS employees. Coding enthusiasts can sharpen their programming skills through a series of intriguing real-life challenges across a stretch of 3 Rounds and an opportunity to win the coveted "World's Best Coder" title along with prize money of $10,000. Round 1 of the contest will be held this month followed by round two in March and the grand finale in April this year.

Candidates will have the option to choose from 8 different programming languages.

The format will be as below:

Round Mode

Pre Qualifier Online

Qualifier Online

Grand Finale Online/India

Language Compiler/Interpreter Versions

C gcc 9.3.0

C++ g++ 9.3.0

C# mono 6.12.0.122

Java Open jdk 8

Perl 5.30.0

PHP 7.4.3

Python Python 3.8.10

Ruby 3.0.0

What's in it for students?

Global ranking to top coders

Top 3 coders to win total a prize money of USD 20,000/-

A chance to explore exciting careers* with one of the world's most powerful brand

A chance to compete with some of the best coders in the world

A platform to showcase your programming skills

The finalists stand a chance to travel** to India for the season 10 live grand finale experience.

* as applicable in the respective geographies

** subject to Covid-19 safety protocols and government guidelines

Earlier,the ninth season of TCS CodeVita had won a Guinness World Records title as the world’s largest computer programming competition with 136,054 participants from 34 countries," the IT giant said in a statement.

The company said that the 2021 TCS CodeVita competition invited college students from around the world to pit their programming skills against each other to be ranked among the top student programmers globally.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.