TCS CodeVita 2022:Eligibility criteria, prize money and other details

The coding contest is open for students with year of graduation 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. However, this contest is not open for TCS employees. Coding enthusiasts can sharpen their programming skills through a series of intriguing real-life challenges across a stretch of 3 Rounds and an opportunity to win the coveted "World's Best Coder" title along with prize money of $10,000. Round 1 of the contest will be held this month followed by round two in March and the grand finale in April this year.