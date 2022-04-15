TCS Digital Hiring Program 2022: Last day to apply, eligibility, other details

India's largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that it will hire freshers from various streams which include BE / B.Tech / ME / M.Tech / MCA / M.Sc. from the year of passing 2022. The last day to register for the TCS Digital Hiring 2022 is 15 April. The IT firm also announced that the dates test will be announced soon and after the announcement of the test results the dates of the interview will also be announced.

