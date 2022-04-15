TCS Digital Hiring Program 2022: Last day to apply, eligibility, other details

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
TCS Digital Hiring Program 2022: Candidates should have minimum aggregate (all subjects in all semesters) marks of 70% or 7 CGPA in the highest qualification
India's largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that it will hire freshers from various streams which include BE / B.Tech / ME / M.Tech / MCA / M.Sc. from the year of passing 2022. The last day to register for the TCS Digital Hiring 2022 is 15 April. The IT firm also announced that the dates test will be announced soon and after the announcement of the test results the dates of the interview will also be announced.
TCS Digital Hiring for Batch of 2022: How to apply
Register and complete the application form on TCS NextStep portal. Status of your application should be ‘Application Received’ or above.
Scenario A. If you are a registered user, kindly login and proceed to complete the application form.
Scenario B. If you are a new user, kindly click on ‘Register Now’, then choose the category as “IT" and proceed to fill out your details. After that, submit your application form.
Upon submission you would be prompted to the “Apply for Drive" screen. Click on Apply.
In the Track Your Application menu, the status should be updated as “Applied for Drive".
Test Eligibility
Percentage: Candidates should have minimum aggregate (all subjects in all semesters) marks of 70% or 7 CGPA in the highest qualification and 60% or 6 CGPA in each of Class Xth, Class XIIth, Diploma (if applicable), Graduation and Post-Graduation examination.
Highest Qualification: Candidates should have completed the course in the stipulated course duration (i.e., no extended education).
Backlogs/Arrears/ATKT: Candidates should not have any backlogs
Gap/Break in Education: It is mandatory to declare gaps in education if any. Overall academic gap should not exceed 24 months until highest qualification. Relevant document proof, as applicable, will be checked for gaps in education.
Course Types: Only Full-Time courses will be considered (Part-Time / Correspondence courses will not be considered). Candidates who have completed their Secondary and/or Senior Secondary course from NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) are also eligible to apply if the other courses are Full-Time.
Work Experience: Candidates with prior work experience of up to 2 years are eligible to apply.
Age: Candidates should be of 18 to 28 years of age to participate
Courses and Discipline: UG/PG Engineering Courses from B.E. / B.Tech. / M.E. / M.Tech. / MCA / M.Sc. / MS / Integrated BS-MS / Integrated B.Tech.-M.Tech. / Integrated B.E.-M.E. from any specialization offered by a recognized university/college will be considered. Students from the batch of 2022 can only apply for this hiring drive.
TCS reported a consolidated net profit of ₹9,926 crore for the quarter ended March 31, posting year-on-year growth of 7.4 per cent.
The company's consolidated revenue during the fourth quarter of 2021-22 jumped 15.8 per cent year-on-year to reach ₹50,591 crore.
"We are closing FY22 on a strong note, with mid-teen growth and adding the maximum incremental revenue ever. Increasing participation in our customers' growth and transformation journeys, and an all-time high order book provide a strong and sustainable foundation for continued growth ahead," Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TCS, said in a statement.
All verticals grew in the mid to high teens. Growth was led by Retail and CPG (22.1 per cent), Manufacturing vertical (19 per cent) and Communications & Media (18.7 per cent). Technology & Services grew 18 per cent and Life Sciences and Healthcare 16.4 per cent while BFSI grew 12.9 per cent during the quarter under review.