TCS expands presence in Texas with a new facility in Austin

India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today said that it has expanded its business operations in Austin, Texas with the construction of a new facility.

With the construction of the new facility TCS has double its presence to more than 400 professionals in the city and adding to its 5,500+ employees across the state.

The new facility is located at 13929 Center Lake Drive, the new facility will officially open in late December 2020 and have space for 367 employees.

The new TCS Austin office adds to existing offices in Dallas, Houston, and Plano and more than 30 TCS locations around the U.S. TCS has hired more than 200 employees locally in Austin since 2019, of whichmore than 50 have been recent local graduates from the University of Texas at Austin, Houston and Dallas,and other U.S. colleges and universities.

The IT firm said,"New employees are performing a range of digital business transformation roles in artificial intelligence, machine learning, enterprise software and technology operations."

By 2022, TCS will hire an additional 130 new employees in Austin, adding to the plans to hire 1,000 new employees across Texas. Over the next seven years, TCS will invest more than $$100M in Austin.

“This investment is a testament to Texas’ growing status as a booming technology hub, and we are proud that TCS continues to expand across our state," said

