IT major, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that it is going to extend the last date of registration for its ‘Smart Hiring Program’. Under the ‘Smart Hiring Program’ TCS is going to hire freshers and the last date for registration has been extended till 30 November from 2 November as announced earlier.

The company also said that it will announce the date for the tests for the same very soon. The test was scheduled to hold it on 19 November.

Here is all you need to know about TCS ‘Smart Hiring Program’:

TCS Smart Hiring program is exclusively for BCA, B. Sc (Math, Statistics, Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Biochemistry, Computer Science, IT), B. Voc in CS / IT students and freshers from the year of passing 2020, 2021 and 2022

Students who perform exceptionally during our TCS Smart Hiring selection process will get an opportunity to join TCS Ignite – TCS’ unique ‘Science to Software’ program.

Test eligibility:

Courses and Discipline: Full-time graduates from BCA, B.Sc (Math, Statistics, Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Biochemistry, Computer Science, IT), B. Voc in CS / IT from the 2020, 2021 & 2022 Year of Passing are eligible. Students from NIOS (Std. X and Std. XII) can also be part of the test if they have a full-time graduation.

Percentage: Students should have a CGPA of 5 or 50% throughout Academics in X / XII / and above-mentioned graduation streams.

Backlogs/Arrears/ATKT for YoP 2022: Only students from Year of Passing 2022 are allowed 1 active backlog at the time of appearing for the exam. This backlog should be cleared within the stipulated time duration to be eligible for TCS Smart Hiring. Students from Year of Passing 2021 and 2020 should have completed the course with no pending backlogs.

Gap/Break in education: It is mandatory for students to declare gaps in education, if any. The overall academic gap should not exceed 2 years

Extended education: Students should not have any extended education in their highest qualification

TCS will be conducting eligibility checks at various stages of the selection process. If a student is found ineligible at any stage, TCS reserves every right to not proceed with the candidature.

Test pattern for TCS Smart Hiring:

Segment No. of Questions Time ( in minutes) Verbal Ability 24 30 Reasoning Ability 30 50 Numerical Ability 26 40 Total 80 Questions 120 Minutes

TCS said it hired 43,000 fresh graduates in the first six months of the financial year, its highest number in the period so far, and it had plans to recruit at least 35,000 more this year.

"Our attrition numbers are inching up slowly in line with wider trends in the industry but we continue to maintain industry's best retention rates," TCS CEO and Managing Director Rajesh Gopinathan said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.