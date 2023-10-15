Bribe for jobs: TCS fires 16 staffers, former head of RMG
In a post-earnings interaction with reporters last Wednesday, TCS chief executive K. Krithivasan said, 'We have completed our investigation. We have taken appropriate action against whosoever had violated the code of conduct. All actions have been taken, and it is closed.'
BENGALURU/MUMBAI : A nearly six-month-long probe into the bribes-for-jobs scandal at Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has resulted in crucial suggestions for hiring reforms, along with the sacking of the former head of its resource management group (RMG).
Next Story
₹1,224.052.55%
₹1,464.55-2.24%
₹5,155.1-1.13%
₹3,542.250.79%
₹417-1.43%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message