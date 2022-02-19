IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that it will hire engineering graduates for its 'Off-Campus Digital Hiring' programme. The last date to apply for the job opportunity is February 25. The candidates will have to appear for the online test and an interview, the final dates will be announced soon.

Selected candidates will get a salary based on their qualifications. As per the TCS job notification, undergraduates will get ₹7 lakh per annum, while those who have completed their post-graduation can enjoy a salary of ₹7.3 lakh per annum.

TCS 'Off-Campus Digital Hiring' programme: Application process:

Step 1. Register and complete the application form on TCS NextStep portal. Status of your application should be ‘Application Received’ and above. Keep your CT/DT ID handy and update the same on the link provided in step 2.

Scenario A: In case you already have CT/DT ID, kindly log on to TCS Next Step Portal (click here) and complete the application form.

Scenario B: If you are a new user, kindly log on to TCS Next Step Portal (click here). Click on "Register Now", choose category as “IT", proceed to fill your details and submit your application form.

Step 2. As the final step, click here to apply for the Digital drive. This is a mandatory step.

Please Note: Multiple entries from a single candidate will lead to disqualification. Candidates to apply only once on the above link.

To get test ready with TCS Resonance, click here. Know more in the section titled "Digital test preparation with Resonance".

Meanwhile, India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services said its AI-powered unified commerce platform, TCS OmniStore, is now available on Google Cloud.

TCS OmniStore is a 'one commerce platform' for all channels that fulfils the expectation of seamless experiences from digital shoppers, the company said in a statement.

TCS OmniStore is now available on Google cloud, the statement said and added the offering enables retailers to orchestrate integrated multichannel customer journeys and create notable micro-experiences.

For instance, it empowers store associates to offer a personalised discount on wish-listed items and help shoppers avoid checkout lines through self or assisted- checkouts on a mobile device.

