TCS, IBM, Applied Materials, KLA in race to modernize India’s state chip unit
Jatin Grover 4 min read 03 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- These companies are expected to submit their bids soon, one of the two executives said on condition of anonymity. The last day to submit the bids is 16 April.
Plans to upgrade India’s lone state-owned chip fabrication unit have picked up pace, with the Centre meeting 35 companies last month in a bid to evaluate their roles in a potential deal that is worth ₹4,000 crore.
