It’s time for the country’s outsourcing companies to make bold decisions as consulting firms muscle in on their patch.
The quarterly earnings season for India’s outsourcing firms has begun on a cautiously optimistic note. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., the largest of the country’s software exporters, reported better-than-expected growth of 8% in net income. Its operating margin, which had slumped to a seven-year low of 23% in the three months to June, rose by 1 percentage point as Mumbai-based TCS dialed down on new hiring.