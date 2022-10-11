Indian tech firms have bigger problems than the Fed

Mind you, Salesforce and Workday implementation may not offer a ticket out of a global recession next year: The new IT players are also worried about demand. But at least they’re more plugged into the future of work — flexible, digital and often remote — than their traditional enterprise-software rivals. Top-tier Indian outsourcing firms should by now have built billion-dollar franchises around implementing the newer platforms. To get back into the game, they will need meaty acquisitions and a hard look at the state of work in their own firms, starting with freshers’ pay that has been stuck for nearly two decades at around 350,000 rupees ($4,250) a year.

