Home >Industry >Infotech >TCS invites applications for around 500 positions through lateral hiring. Check eligibility and other details

TCS board is also slated to consider its financial results for the September quarter
2 min read . 12:24 PM IST Livemint

  • TCS is hiring for the multiple roles across various locations in India

IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has invited applications for filing around 500 positions in the company and the successful candidates will be posted at different locations across India.

“We believe that learning is the only constant in an ever-changing world. This initiative provides you an opportunity not only to hone your existing skills but also to chart a career in more specialised areas in your aspirational field. We want you to experience a unique career journey full of challenging roles and glorious milestones, with an added bonus of a simplified single-stage interview process," the company said on its official website

“It is our belief to build greater futures through innovation and collective knowledge. Hence we honour your experience, your ideas, and your ability to forge an innovative path for our present and future generation," the statement on its website further added.

Full list of jobs here:

Here are the various positions to be filled by the IT firm:

SQL Server DBA

 

Linux Administrator

Network Admin

 

Mainframe Admin

 

Automation Testing

 

Performance Testing Consultant

 

Angular JS

 

Oracle DBA

 

Citrix Administrator

 

Java Developer

 

Dotnet Developer

 

Android Developer

IOS Developer

 

Windows Admin

 

Python Developer

 

PLSQL

TCS iON Career Edge:

It is a free 15-day career preparedness course that has been designed with the intent to equip the youth of today with core employability skills to take on the future, according to the company's website.

Applicants who are undergraduates, graduates and postgraduates and freshers can apply for this program.

The course covers key behavioural and communication skills and foundational skills in Accounting, IT and Artificial Intelligence, the learning in TCS iON Career Edge - Young Professional is delivered over 14 modules. Each module is of 1-2 hours duration with aids comprising videos, presentations, reading material, recorded webinars by TCS experts and end-of-module self-assessments that make it relevant and aligned to industry.

The course has an end-of-course assessment that evaluates learners' understanding of concepts and if the course objectives are met, with the learner receiving a personalised certificate on successful completion. In addition, learners have access to a moderated digital discussion room that allows them to post queries and share their suggestions.

