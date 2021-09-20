India's largest IT firm,Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has started inviting applications for the post of ‘Service Desk Role Executive’. The last date to apply for the job is 30 September. The role of a Service Desk Role Executive includes review, triage, respond, update, and assign tickets within the ticketing system.

Here is all you need to know about the post of Service Desk Role Executive:

Qualification:

The applicant must have a Bachelor of Arts(BA) degree.

Job Description

The candidate must provide on call support to global customer and provide the right response, positively, professionally and achieve customer delight.

The applicant must have minimum 1 + years of International Voice experience in providing Service Desk Support.

The candidate must have good communication skills.

The candidate must have the ability to troubleshoot along with the end user by simplifying technical language.

The applicant must have the ability to understand technical details to determine root cause and escalate issues to appropriate teams.

Service desk analysts must be able to do troubleshooting. Hardware/Networking/OS related queries over phone.

Service Now Knowledge will be an advantage.

Strong problem solving, priority setting, and collaboration skills must be the qualities of the Service desk analysts

Good knowledge with infrastructure environments (e.g. operating system, hardware, data center, security, network, voice, end user and server / web related applications)

Service desk analysts must keep up to date knowledge on continuous enhancements to IT, tools, and processes within the internal knowledge base.

Meanwhile,Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that the registration process for National Qualifier Test (NQT) is now open for the candidates who want to apply for the December 2021 and March 2022 exams.

The exam will be conducted by TCS iON which is a strategic unit of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Candidates who clear the exam are recruited by other firms as well apart from TCS.

