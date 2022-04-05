This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
TCS Atlas Hiring is designed exclusively for impressive talent with a passion for innovation, and those who believe they can reimagine business functioning through a data-centric approach,” according to the statement by the IT firm
IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that it will hire candidates who have got M.Sc degree in Mathematics or Statistics or Economics and MA (Economics). All the candidates need to get their passing out the year 2020, 2021 and 2022 only.
“TCS Atlas Hiring is designed exclusively for impressive talent with a passion for innovation, and those who believe they can reimagine business functioning through a data-centric approach," according to the statement by the IT firm.
Steps for application process for TCS Atlas Hiring program:
Register and complete the application form on TCS NextStep portal. Status of your application should be ‘Application Received’ and above.
Keep your CT/DT ID handy and update the same on the link provided in step 2.
Scenario A: In case you already have CT/DT ID, kindly log on to TCS Next Step Portal (click here) and complete the application form.
Scenario B: If you are a new user, kindly log on to TCS Next Step Portal (click here). Click on ‘Register Now’, choose category as ‘IT’, proceed to fill your details and submit your application form.
As the final step, click here to apply for TCS Atlas Hiring. This is a mandatory step.
Roles:
Data Scientists: Identifying valuable data and structuring large volumes to discover trends and patterns, you will be key to providing confidence to decision making.
Risk Modellers: You will play an integral role in developing and evaluating systems, minimizing/controlling risk and optimizing business functioning.
Intelligent Model Validators: You will be understanding the concept behind most of the available tools and techniques, applying them depending on the nature of problems, and also understanding their weaknesses and key mitigants.
Adept Statisticians: You will analyse and interpret data to enable informed planning, and identify trends based on the results to project growth and transformation.
Test eligibility:
Percentage:Candidates should have a minimum aggregate (All subjects in all semesters) marks of 60% or 6 CGPA in each of Class Xth, Class XIIth, Diploma (if applicable), Graduation and Post-Graduation examination
Highest Qualification: Candidates should have completed the course in the stipulated course duration (i.e. No extended education).
Backlogs / Arrears / ATKT: Candidates from the year of passing 2020 and 2021 should not have any backlogs and should have the course completion documents available. Only one backlog is permitted for the candidates from the 2022 year of passing, however all pending backlogs should be completed within the stipulated course duration.
Gap / Break in Education: It is mandatory to declare gaps in education if any. Overall academic gap should not exceed 24 months until highest qualification. Relevant document proof, as applicable, will be checked for gaps in education
Course Types: Only full-time courses will be considered (Part-time / Correspondence courses will not be considered). Candidates who have completed their Secondary and / or Senior Secondary course from NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) are also eligible to apply if the other courses are full-time.
Work Experience: Candidates with prior work experience of up to 2 years are eligible to apply for the TCS Atlas Hiring Process.
Age: Candidates should meet the specified age criteria at the time of the TCS selection process. Minimum age – 18 years and maximum age - 28 years.
Courses & Discipline: Only full-time Post Graduation courses with specializations as Mathematics/Statistics/ Economics will be considered from Year of passing 2020, 2021 and 2022 from any specialization offered by a recognized university / college (Part-time/Correspondence courses will not be considered).
