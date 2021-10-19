Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ) has announced that it will hire candidates under its ‘MBA Hiring’ program. The TCS’ Management Hiring initiative is exclusively open for all management graduates who can join the IT firm in FY 2022-23. The last date for registration ends on 9 November and after that dates for the test will be announced by the company later.

“The path to build a strong foundation to a remarkable career is now open for all PAN India candidates with Year of Passing (YOP) as 2020,2021 and 2022 for permitted specializations only," according to a statement by the company.

Here's how you can apply:

-Log in to the TCS Next Step Portal here

-Register and apply for the TCS MBA Hiring

-If you are a registered user, kindly login and proceed to complete the application form. Upon submission, kindly click on ‘Apply For Drive’

-If you are a new user, kindly click on Register Now, choose category as ‘IT’ and proceed to fill your details. Submit your application form and click on ‘Apply For Drive’

-Select your mode of test as Remote and click on ‘Apply’

-To confirm your status, check ‘Track Your Application’. The status should reflect as ‘Applied for Drive’

Test eligibility:

Age:

-Minimum age should be 18 years and maximum age should be 28 years

Course:

-2 Years Full-Time MBA/MMS/ PGDBA/PGDM/ Course - Marketing / Finance / Operations / Supply Chain Management / Information Technology / General Management / Business Analytics / Project Management

Percentage:

-Minimum aggregate (aggregate of all subjects in all semesters) marks of 60% or above in the in each of Class Xth, Class XIIth, Diploma (if applicable), Graduation and/or Post Graduation examination which includes successful completion of final year/semester

Background:

-B. TECH / B.E background prior to MBA / Integrated MBA is a must.

Batch:

-Students of 2020, 2021 and 2022 passing out batch are eligible.

Work Experience:

-Any prior work experience will be considered based on its relevance to the job role/ profile.

Backlogs:

-Students should not have any backlogs at the time of appearing for the TCS Selection process.

Extended Education:

-Students should not have any extended education in their highest qualification.

Education Gap:

-The overall academic gap should not exceed 2 years. It is mandatory for students to declare gaps in education, if any. If yes, students should provide valid reasons supported by Document proof.

Schooling:

-Students should have completed regular/ full time schooling only. Students who have completed their Secondary and / or Senior Secondary course from NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) are also eligible to apply if the other courses are full time.

Test details:

-The test consists of 47 questions that have to be answered in 90 minutes.

-It comprises the following sections:

-Verbal Aptitude (7 Questions)

-Quantitative Aptitude (20 Questions)

-Business Aptitude (20 Questions)

"Our attrition numbers are inching up slowly in line with wider trends in the industry but we continue to maintain industry's best retention rates," TCS CEO and Managing Director Rajesh Gopinathan said. TCS expects to hire another 35,000 people in the second half of FY22.

