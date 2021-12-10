IT major, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that the registration process for National Qualifier Test (NQT) is now open for the candidates who want to apply for the December 2021 exam.

The IT firm hires freshers through TCS National Qualifier Test conducted by TCS iON.

The exam will be conducted by TCS iON which is a strategic unit of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Candidates who clear the exam are recruited by other firms as well apart from TCS.

TCS conducts NQT every quarter and the score remains valid for two years. The NQT will be conducted every quarter and the score will be valid for two years.

About the Test:

NQT (Cognitive Skills) is a prerequisite for all the tests.

All NQT Variants score cards are valid for two years.

Conducted Online (at home) and physical In-Centre at TCS iON Authorised Exam Centres.

Flexibility to apply in each quarter, providing an opportunity to appear for multiple attempts to improve NQT Score. (Only the Best Score will be published for Candidates applying using the same NQT registration number).

Candidates with NQT Score can apply for jobs on the TCS iON Job Listing Portal.

Important dates:

Application Closing Date: 15 December.

Test Date: 25th December .

TCS National Qualifier Test (TCS NQT) is a multi-level assessment to assess the following competencies and skills:

1. Competence on the core cognitive processes required for entry-level jobs

2. Industry-specific knowledge and insights

3. Specialisation on skills required to perform various job roles

Who can Apply:

UG, PG and Diploma students who are in their pre-final, final year or have passed out

Students with any degree and specialisation/discipline

Freshers with less than 2 years of experience

Practice Test:

4 Practice Tests - 2 for Cognitive Skills and 2 for IT Programming are available with 5 attempts each

