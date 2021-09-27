Leading IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced the launch of ‘TCS iON Career Edge’. It is a free 15-day career preparedness course that has been designed with the intent to equip the youth of today with core employability skills to take on the future, according to the company's website.

TCS iON Career Edge: A brief profile

Session Duration: 2 Weeks

People who are applying for this program need to give atleast 7-10 Hours per week. The language of the course will be in English and the format will be online and self-paced.

Who can apply:

Applicants who are undergraduates, graduates and postgraduates and freshers can apply for this program.

The course covers key behavioural and communication skills and foundational skills in Accounting, IT and Artificial Intelligence, the learning in TCS iON Career Edge - Young Professional is delivered over 14 modules. Each module is of 1-2 hours duration with aids comprising videos, presentations, reading material, recorded webinars by TCS experts and end-of-module self-assessments that make it relevant and aligned to industry.

The course has an end-of-course assessment that evaluates learners' understanding of concepts and if the course objectives are met, with the learner receiving a personalised certificate on successful completion. In addition, learners have access to a moderated digital discussion room that allows them to post queries and share their suggestions.

The moderator responds to questions posted within a short time. Moreover, the course can be accessed anytime, anywhere, and on any device.

What the candidates will learn:

Behavioural skills to build workplace camaraderie

Presentation and communication skills to create an impact

Create effective resumes that give strong profile visibility

Business etiquette appropriate in a corporate setting

Fundamentals of Accounting and IT

Concept of Artificial Intelligence

