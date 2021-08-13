Tata Consultancy Services(TCS) has announced that it will hire software professionals for various posts.The IT company in a detailed advertisement has laid down the criteria for various posts in which it is hiring people and has invited applications from the candidates. The jobs will be based on the Mumbai campus of TCS. Interested candidates can apply on the TCS ibegin portal.

Here are the list of jobs for techies to apply for in TCS:

Post-

Angular Node JS Developer | Mumbai

Job Description -

The candidate must be able to perform product analysis and development tasks of increasingly complex nature.

The candidate must be able to develop user interfaces for modern rich internet applications with the latest front end technologies

Develop application code and unit test in the AngularJS, Rest Web Services and Java technologies

Experience -

2-5 years

Qualification -

Minimum percentile of 50% in 10th, 12th, UG and PG (if applicable)

Experience in JavaScript build tools like Grunt or Gulp

Strong expertise with HTML, CSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code.

Hand on and implements complex AngularJS applications, directives, controllers, services.

Post

Python Developer Designer

Experience -

2-5 years

Skills -

Text mining, data preparation with Python programming

Qualification -

Minimum percentile of 50% in 10th, 12th, UG & PG (if applicable)

15 years of full-time education

Description -

The candidate must have experience in data processing steps like data preparation, reading dates, converting data in the correct format, etc.

He/She must be responsible for design, building analytical solutions using Python, perform code reviews

Ability to analyze, map, transform and transfer data between varieties of data formats

Project experience in Python language, data analytics, data mining.

Post

Java Developer

Experience - 2- 5 years

Skills -

Core Java, Hibernate, Spring, Microservices, Angular JS, etc.

Qualification -

Minimum percentile of 50% in 10th, 12th, UG & PG (if applicable) 15 years of full-time education

Responsibilities -

The candidate must be developing well-designed, efficient and testable code.

Producing detailed design documents.

The role includes designing, building and managing Java-based applications.

The candidate must be improving the code quality

The candidate must conduct software analysis, programming, testing and debugging.

IOS Developer

Experience -

2-5 years

Qualification -

Minimum percentile of 50% in 10th, 12th, UG & PG (if applicable)

15 years of full-time education;

Skills -

The candidate must have a proficient understanding of the objective, swift, javascript and fair knowledge of Single page application

Expertise in developing both native/hybrid mobile applications preferably on the iOS platform.

Responsibilities -

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.

Experience with third-party libraries and APIs

Android Developer

Experience -

2-6 years

Qualification -

Bachelor of Technology

Description -

The candidate must be an expert in Java /Android Architecture, Kotlin language.

He/She must be an expert in designing custom UI components, animations.

Design and develop advanced applications for the Android platform using the latest Android Architecture Components

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.