IT major, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that MBA graduates can apply in its ‘MBA Hiring’ program. Under the ‘MBA Hiring’ program’ TCS is going to hire freshers who have just completed their MBA. "The TCS’ management hiring initiative is exclusively open for all management graduates who can join the TCS in FY 2022-23.

TCS MBA Hiring tests commence from 21 November 2021 onwards. The test will be conducted in continuous batches depending on the date of the registration by the candidates.

MBA Hiring’ program: Here's how you can apply

Step 1. Log in to the TCS Next Step Portal

Step 2. Register and apply for the TCS MBA Hiring

Scenario A. If you are a registered user, kindly login and proceed to complete the application form. Upon submission, kindly click on ‘Apply For Drive’

Scenario B. If you are a new user, kindly click on Register Now, choose category as ‘IT’ and proceed to fill your details. Submit your application form and click on ‘Apply For Drive’

Select your mode of test as Remote and click on ‘Apply’

To confirm your status, check ‘Track Your Application’. The status should reflect as ‘Applied for Drive’.

The candidate must have all your original academic documents as applicable (Marksheets and degree certificates).

Communication -related to the Test will be shared with you by TCS iON.

TCS does not send job offers / any hiring related communication from unofficial email ids like Gmail, Rediff mail, Yahoo Mail, Hotmail etc.

TCS does not ask candidates to deposit any money for job offers.

TCS is not associated with any external agency/company to conduct any interviews or make offers of employment on its behalf.

