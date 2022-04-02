TCS is inviting applications from MBA graduates. Check eligibility, other details1 min read . 08:23 AM IST
- The test will be conducted in continuous batches depending on the date of the registration by the candidates, according to the TCS
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IT major, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that MBA graduates can apply in its ‘MBA Hiring’ program. Under the ‘MBA Hiring’ program’ TCS is going to hire freshers who have just completed their MBA. "The TCS’ management hiring initiative is exclusively open for all management graduates who can join the TCS in FY 2022-23.
IT major, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that MBA graduates can apply in its ‘MBA Hiring’ program. Under the ‘MBA Hiring’ program’ TCS is going to hire freshers who have just completed their MBA. "The TCS’ management hiring initiative is exclusively open for all management graduates who can join the TCS in FY 2022-23.
TCS MBA Hiring tests commence from 21 November 2021 onwards. The test will be conducted in continuous batches depending on the date of the registration by the candidates.
TCS MBA Hiring tests commence from 21 November 2021 onwards. The test will be conducted in continuous batches depending on the date of the registration by the candidates.
Step 1. Log in to the TCS Next Step Portal
Step 2. Register and apply for the TCS MBA Hiring
Scenario A. If you are a registered user, kindly login and proceed to complete the application form. Upon submission, kindly click on ‘Apply For Drive’
Scenario B. If you are a new user, kindly click on Register Now, choose category as ‘IT’ and proceed to fill your details. Submit your application form and click on ‘Apply For Drive’
Select your mode of test as Remote and click on ‘Apply’
To confirm your status, check ‘Track Your Application’. The status should reflect as ‘Applied for Drive’.
The candidate must have all your original academic documents as applicable (Marksheets and degree certificates).
Communication -related to the Test will be shared with you by TCS iON.
TCS does not send job offers / any hiring related communication from unofficial email ids like Gmail, Rediff mail, Yahoo Mail, Hotmail etc.
TCS does not ask candidates to deposit any money for job offers.
TCS is not associated with any external agency/company to conduct any interviews or make offers of employment on its behalf.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!