Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Infotech /  TCS is inviting applications from MBA graduates. Check eligibility, other details

TCS is inviting applications from MBA graduates. Check eligibility, other details

TCS Jobs: The test consists of 47 questions that have to be answered in 90 minutes.
1 min read . 08:23 AM IST Livemint

  • The test will be conducted in continuous batches depending on the date of the registration by the candidates, according to the TCS

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

IT major, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that MBA  graduates can apply in its ‘MBA Hiring’ program. Under the ‘MBA Hiring’ program’ TCS is going to hire freshers who have just completed their MBA. "The TCS’ management hiring initiative is exclusively open for all management graduates who can join the TCS in FY 2022-23. 

IT major, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that MBA  graduates can apply in its ‘MBA Hiring’ program. Under the ‘MBA Hiring’ program’ TCS is going to hire freshers who have just completed their MBA. "The TCS’ management hiring initiative is exclusively open for all management graduates who can join the TCS in FY 2022-23. 

TCS MBA Hiring tests commence from 21 November 2021 onwards. The test will be conducted in continuous batches depending on the date of the registration by the candidates.

TCS MBA Hiring tests commence from 21 November 2021 onwards. The test will be conducted in continuous batches depending on the date of the registration by the candidates.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

MBA Hiring’ program: Here's how you can apply

Step 1. Log in to the TCS Next Step Portal 

Step 2. Register and apply for the TCS MBA Hiring

Scenario A. If you are a registered user, kindly login and proceed to complete the application form. Upon submission, kindly click on ‘Apply For Drive’

Scenario B. If you are a new user, kindly click on Register Now, choose category as ‘IT’ and proceed to fill your details. Submit your application form and click on ‘Apply For Drive’

Select your mode of test as Remote and click on ‘Apply’

To confirm your status, check ‘Track Your Application’. The status should reflect as ‘Applied for Drive’.

The candidate must have all your original academic documents as applicable (Marksheets and degree certificates).

Communication -related to the Test will be shared with you by TCS iON.

TCS does not send job offers / any hiring related communication from unofficial email ids like Gmail, Rediff mail, Yahoo Mail, Hotmail etc.

TCS does not ask candidates to deposit any money for job offers.

TCS is not associated with any external agency/company to conduct any interviews or make offers of employment on its behalf.

 

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!