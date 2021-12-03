Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TCS is offering a free digital certification programme. Details here

TCS is offering a free digital certification programme. Details here

The course requires a minimal 1-2 hours of daily effort for just 15 days, ensuring very little disruption to hectic schedules.
2 min read . 04:30 PM IST Livemint

  • The course comprises bite-sized recap quizzes to check the  understanding at the end of each module, according to the official website of  TCS

IT major, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is offering a free 15-day self-paced digital course called 'Career Edge. 

The course requires a minimal 1-2 hours of daily effort for just 15 days, ensuring very little disruption to their hectic schedules. 

The course will enable the users to utilise novel teaching strategies for the digital world by helping them gain a better understanding of the available digital learning tools. The course also covers essential techniques for conducting assessments remotely. The online course can be accessed from anywhere, anytime and from any device – cellphones, laptops, desktops and tablets.

The course comprises bite-sized recap quizzes to check the understanding at the end of each module. In addition, there is an end-of-course assessment which has to be completed for certification. All assessments are online.

The course comprises self-paced lesson units with videos, explanations, examples, and quizzes to check your understanding. Additional reading material will be added in the course community to enhance your knowledge.

“The Career Edge program aligns with the recently introduced National Education Policy that stresses on the development of teachers and on integrating technology with traditional methods of learning and teaching," according to the statement in the official website of TCS.

This course is meant for online self-learning at one's own pace. However, learners will get access to a moderated digital discussion room, where they can ask questions and clear doubts.

The applicants do not need to go to a specific location to appear for the exams/tests as all assessments are to be completed online.

The applicants will get a verified digital certificate on completing all the 14 modules and the final assessment.

Even if you have not been able to complete the course in 15 days, all modules will still remain available to you post completion. You can complete them at your own pace. The content will be available until 5 September 2024.

