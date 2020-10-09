TCS launches 10 state-of-the-art cyber threat management centers

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services(TCS) said it has launched 10 new Threat Management Centres (TMCs) across locations - including the US, UK, Spain and India - for providing cyber security services to its enterprise customers.

TCS in a statement said," In response to heightened cyber threat perceptions and the need to secure a larger surface area on account of remote working during the pandemic, progressive enterprises are investing in enhancing their cyber resilience and adopting next-generation security technologies. To stay close to its customers and keep their enterprises secure and cyber resilient, while meeting data– and cyber–sovereignty regulations, TCS has operationalized 10 new Threat Management Centers, at Bloomington – US, Manchester – UK, Madrid – Spain, as well as at major Indian cities, in the last four months. Further, TCS plans to open more such centers in other regions."

These centres will focus on providing cyber security solutions and services, including managed detection and response services, incident management and breach support, on-demand cyber vigilance services, digital forensics and regulatory compliance.

Dr Sundeep Oberoi, Global Head, Cyber Security Practice, TCS, said, “Large enterprises across the world are partnering with TCS to achieve a cyber resilient posture that will help them face increasingly sophisticated and targeted attacks. Our global network of Threat Management Centers will leverage cutting edge technologies and our Zero Trust framework to provide rapid and expert security services locally, bringing us closer to our customers, while ensuring compliance with data protection laws."

The centres will offer comprehensive and integrated threat management services across IT, OT (operational technology), IoT (Internet of Things) and cloud ecosystems, leveraging local expertise and partner ecosystems for seamless scalability of operations.

TCS has developed a Zero Trust Framework for business resilience and agility as well as various tools, platforms and solutions including a consent management solution, cyber threat intelligence platform, live response tool, cyber drill platform, interactive vulnerability demonstrator and interactive vulnerability management tool, to address customers’ security needs.

