TCS launches 10 state-of-the-art cyber threat management centers

TCS in a statement said," In response to heightened cyber threat perceptions and the need to secure a larger surface area on account of remote working during the pandemic, progressive enterprises are investing in enhancing their cyber resilience and adopting next-generation security technologies. To stay close to its customers and keep their enterprises secure and cyber resilient, while meeting data– and cyber–sovereignty regulations, TCS has operationalized 10 new Threat Management Centers, at Bloomington – US, Manchester – UK, Madrid – Spain, as well as at major Indian cities, in the last four months. Further, TCS plans to open more such centers in other regions."