TCS launches Google Cloud Garages for enterprise customers

Bengaluru: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) on Thursday launched ‘Google Cloud Garages’ to help enterprise customers evaluate cloud solutions, prototype applications, and apply analytics to address business opportunities.

These new cloud garages or centres, part of TCS’s strategic partnership with Google Cloud, will be launched at its co-innovation and advanced research centres in Amsterdam, New York, and Tokyo.

TCS and Google Cloud will jointly develop new industry-specific solutions with a focus on delivering digital consumer experiences in retail, modernizing manufacturing processes with artificial intelligence (AI) and connected machines, and building multi-cloud platforms for the financial services industry.

“TCS and Google Cloud are helping enterprises reimagine and transform their businesses by harnessing the full value of cloud to enable greater resilience, speed and business value. Our expanded strategic partnership and the new Google Garages at TCS Pace Ports will help us empower enterprises with the vital capabilities needed to embrace cloud for purpose-led, sustainable growth," said Krishnan Ramanujam, business group head, business and technology services, TCS.

IT services companies are increasingly partnering with hyperscalers such as Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Microsoft Azure, to provide tailored solutions to meet specific client requirements.

TCS’s Google business unit offers customers a full range of services and solutions leveraging TCS’ domain-focused innovation and Google Cloud’s suite of technologies, helping them achieve superior business outcomes from cloud transformation initiatives.

TCS is a Premier Google Cloud partner and provides end-to-end services in the areas of cloud migration, application and data modernization, managed services, SAP on cloud, digital transformation and industry-specific propositions.

