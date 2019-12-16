BENGALURU : India’s largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd on Monday announced the launch of its Quartz DevKit to help enterprises build blockchain apps 40% faster.

Quartz DevKit is “an intuitive, low code development kit for enterprises to quickly build and deploy blockchain applications on any popular blockchain platform…Its intuitive, web-based integrated development environment helps programmers seamlessly design, compile, package, and deploy business code on their preferred blockchain platform," TCS said in a statement.

“Many of our customers, across industries, are leveraging blockchain technology to establish frictionless transactions across their extended ecosystem. We developed the Quartz DevKit to help their teams rapidly put together high-quality pilots using smart contracts on any platform with reduced coding effort. We have received very positive feedback from our pilot customers, and are pleased to make the DevKit available for use at scale," said R Vivekanand, global head of Quartz, TCS.

The global blockchain technology market size is expected to reach $57.6 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 69.4% from 2019 to 2025, according to Grand View Research.

Quartz, TCS’s blockchain solution suite, comprises of Smart Solutions, a set of ‘designed for blockchain’ business offerings for different industries; the Quartz DevKit, a smart contract development kit to enable programming of high quality code on multiple blockchain platforms; the Quartz Gateway for the integration of existing solutions with blockchain ecosystems; and, the Quartz Command Center that can administer and monitor entire ecosystems.

Together, these solutions are aimed at helping organisations set up truly connected ecosystems that run on blockchain technology, delivering real-time, efficient transaction processing based on a single source of truth on the ledger. The solutions can coexist with existing systems, support multiple blockchain platforms, and facilitate seamless integration with ecosystem participants.