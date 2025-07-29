Mint Explainer | TCS layoffs, slowdowns, and AI disruption: Why IT jobs are vanishing
Shelley Singh 5 min read 29 Jul 2025, 02:16 PM IST
Summary
Legacy roles are fading, AI is rising, and hiring is stalling—India’s IT services industry is entering a turbulent new phase.
India’s $30 billion IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is laying off 12,000 employees, signalling a deeper churn in an industry grappling with the twin forces of artificial intelligence (AI) and the rise of global capability centres (GCCs).
