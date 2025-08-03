TCS layoffs: Is efficiency the new growth strategy?
TCS layoffs signal a pivot to margin preservation as Indian IT firms grapple with AI disruption and rising pricing pressure.
On 27 June, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) made headlines when it announced plans to cut approximately 12,000 jobs, marking the largest layoff in the software services major’s history. The move sparked debate, with some industry observers interpreting it as fallout from artificial intelligence (AI), and warning of similar cuts at other major firms.