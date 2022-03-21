Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that the registration process for National Qualifier Test (NQT) is now open for the candidates who want to apply for the April 2022 exams. The exam will be conducted from 10 April onwards and and the last date for registration is 25 March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that the registration process for National Qualifier Test (NQT) is now open for the candidates who want to apply for the April 2022 exams. The exam will be conducted from 10 April onwards and and the last date for registration is 25 March.

The exam will be conducted by TCS iON which is a strategic unit of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Candidates who clear the exam are recruited by other firms as well apart from TCS.

The exam will be conducted by TCS iON which is a strategic unit of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Candidates who clear the exam are recruited by other firms as well apart from TCS. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

TCS conducts NQT every quarter and the score remains valid for two years. The NQT will be conducted every quarter and the score will be valid for two years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TCS National Qualifier Test (TCS NQT) is a multi-level assessment to assess the following competencies and skills which inludes competence on the core cognitive processes required for entry-level jobs, industry-specific knowledge and insights and specialisation on skills required to perform various job roles.

Who can apply

UG, PG and Diploma students in their pre-final and final year {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Students with any degree and specialisation/discipline

Fee Structure: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The candidate need to register on the official website and buy the TCS NQT Variant(Cognitive Skills NQT - ₹599 Attitudinal Alignment NQT – Rs. 399 Subject NQT – Rs. 399 to Rs. 799 Industry NQT – Banking and Financial Services – Rs. 399 Industry NQT – Information Technology – Rs. 399 TCS NQT – BFS Career Readiness Pack – Rs. 999 TCS NQT – IT Careers Readiness Pack – Rs. 999) after which the candidate needs to take the test and apply for corporate jobs as per their eligibility criteria

The exam is conducted online (at home) and physical In-Centre at TCS iON authorised exam centres and the candidates with NQT score will be eligible to apply on the TCS iON Job Listing Portal. The candidates can apply for any entry-level role in any corporate with the NQT Score