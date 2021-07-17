Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that the registration process for National Qualifier Test (NQT) is now open for the candidates who want to apply for the August 2021 and November 2021 exams.

The exam will be conducted by TCS iON which is a strategic unit of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Candidates who clear the exam are recruited by other firms as well apart from TCS.

TCS conducts NQT every quarter and the score remains valid for two years. The NQT will be conducted every quarter and the score will be valid for two years.

Who can apply

UG, PG and Diploma students in their pre-final and final year

Students with any degree and specialisation/discipline

Freshers with less than 2 years of experience

Fee Structure:

The candidate need to register on the official website and buy the TCS NQT Variant(Cognitive Skills NQT - ₹599 Attitudinal Alignment NQT – Rs. 399 Subject NQT – Rs. 399 to Rs. 799 Industry NQT – Banking and Financial Services – Rs. 399 Industry NQT – Information Technology – Rs. 399 TCS NQT – BFS Career Readiness Pack – Rs. 999 TCS NQT – IT Careers Readiness Pack – Rs. 999) after which the candidate needs to take the test and apply for corporate jobs as per their eligibility criteria

The exam is conducted online (at home) and physical In-Centre at TCS iON authorised exam centres and the candidates with NQT score will be eligible to apply on the TCS iON Job Listing Portal. The candidates can apply for any entry-level role in any corporate with the NQT Score

TCS National Qualifier Test (TCS NQT) is a multi-level assessment to assess the following competencies and skills which inludes competence on the core cognitive processes required for entry-level jobs, industry-specific knowledge and insights and specialisation on skills required to perform various job roles.

