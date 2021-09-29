IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) which has extended the last date for applying in its off-campus hiring drive from 24 September will end today.

TCS had earlier extended the last date for registration by five days from 24 September to 29 September. The test for the same will be conducted next month i.e October. The IT firm will be hiring B.E./B.Tech/M.E./M.Tech/MCA/M.Sc candidates from the year of passing 2020 and 2021.

The IT company in a detailed advertisement has laid down the qualifying criteria in which it is hiring people and has invited applications from the candidates.

Eligibility criteria for TCS Off Campus Hiring:

Percentage: Minimum aggregate (all subjects in all semesters) marks of 60% or 6 CGPA in each of Class Xth, Class XIIth, Diploma (if applicable), Graduation and Post-Graduation examination is required.

Highest Qualification: Students should have completed their education in the stipulated course duration (i.e. no extended education).

Backlogs/Arrears/ATKT: Students should not have any pending backlogs.

Gap / Break in Education: It is mandatory to declare gaps in education, if any. Overall academic gap should not exceed 27 months until highest qualification. Relevant document proof, as applicable, will be checked for gaps in education.

Course Types: Only full-time courses will be considered (part-time/correspondence courses will not be considered). Students who have completed their Secondary and/or Senior Secondary course from NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) are also eligible to apply if the other courses are full-time.

Work Experience: Students with prior work experience of up to 2 years are eligible to apply for the TCS Off Campus Hiring Process.

Age: Students should be of 18 to 28 years of age to participate in the TCS Off Campus Hiring process.

Courses & Discipline: Students from B.E./B.Tech/M.E./M.Tech/MCA/M.Sc from any specialization offered by a recognized university / college are eligible.

Test provider: TCS iON (NQT) is the test provider for TCS Off Campus Hiring process.

Test pattern for TCS Off Campus Hiring:

PART A Cognitive Skills Group Name Time 1 Numerical Ability 40 Mins 2 Verbal Ability 30 mins 3 Reasoning Ability 50 mins Total 120 mins PART B Programming 1 Programming Logic 15 mins 2 Hands-on Coding 45 mins Total 60 mins Total Test Duration 180 Mins

How to apply:

Logon to the TCS Next Step Portal here

Register and apply for the TCS Off Campus hiring process

Scenario A. If you are a registered user, kindly login and proceed to complete the application form. Upon submission, kindly click on ‘Apply For Drive’.

Scenario B. If you are a new user, kindly click on ‘Register Now’, choose category as ‘IT’ and proceed to fill your details. Submit your application form and click on “Apply For Drive".

Select your mode of test (In-Centre or Remote) and click on Apply

To confirm your status, check "Track Your Application". The status should reflect as "Applied for Drive"

