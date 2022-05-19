TCS off Campus Hiring: Last day to register ends tomorrow, other details

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
TCS Off Campus Hiring
IT major Tata Consultancy Services has announced the TCS Off Campus Hiring programme whic is open to students who have completed or will complete this yearB.E./B.Tech/M.E./M.Tech/MCA/M.Sc from the Year of Passing 2020, 2021 and 2022.The last date of registration for the programme is 20 May.
Application process for TCS Off Campus Hiring for YoP 2020, 2021 and 2022:
Register and apply for the TCS Off Campus hiring process
Scenario A. If you are a registered user, kindly login and proceed to complete the application form. Upon submission, kindly click on ‘Apply For Drive’.
Scenario B. If you are a new user, kindly click on ‘Register Now’, choose category as ‘IT’ and proceed to fill your details. Submit your application form and click on “Apply For Drive".
Step 3. To confirm your status, check "Track Your Application". The status should reflect as "Applied for Drive".
Eligibility criteria for TCS Off Campus Hiring for YOP 2020, 2021 and 2022:
Percentage: Students should have minimum aggregate marks (All subjects and in all semesters) of 60% or 6 CGPA in each of Class Xth, Class XIIth, Diploma (if applicable), Graduation and Post-Graduation examinations.
Highest Qualification: Students should have completed their education within the stipulated course duration (i.e. No extended education).
Backlogs/Arrears/ATKT: Students should not have any pending backlogs or arrears.
Gap / Break in Education: It is mandatory to declare gaps in education, if any. Overall academic gap should not exceed 24 months until highest qualification. Relevant document proof, as applicable, will be checked for gaps in education.
Course Types: Only full-time courses will be considered (Part-time/Correspondence courses will not be considered). Students who have completed their Secondary and/or Senior Secondary course from NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) are also eligible to apply if the other courses are full-time.
Work Experience: Students with prior work experience of up to 2 years are eligible to apply for the TCS Off Campus Hiring Process.
Age: A student should be of 18 to 28 years of age to participate in the TCS Off Campus Hiring process.
Courses & Discipline: Students from B.E./B.Tech/M.E./M.Tech/MCA/M.Sc from any specialization offered by a recognized university / college are eligible.