India's largest IT firm,Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ) has announced that the registration process for National Qualifier Test (NQT) is now open for the candidates who want to apply for the December 2021 and March 2022 exams.

The exam will be conducted by TCS iON which is a strategic unit of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Candidates who clear the exam are recruited by other firms as well apart from TCS.

TCS conducts NQT every quarter and the score remains valid for two years. The NQT will be conducted every quarter and the score will be valid for two years.

TCS National Qualifier Test (TCS NQT) is a multi-level assessment to assess the following competencies and skills:

1. Competence on the core cognitive processes required for entry-level jobs

2. Industry-specific knowledge and insights

3. Specialisation on skills required to perform various job roles

About the Test

NQT (Cognitive Skills) is a prerequisite for all the tests

Two-year validity of NQT Score

Conducted online (at home) and physical In-Centre at TCS iON Authorised Exam Centres

Candidates with NQT Score will be eligible to apply on the TCS iON Job Listing Portal

Apply for any entry-level role in any corporate with the NQT Score

Who can Apply

UG, PG and Diploma students in their pre-final and final year

Students with any degree and specialisation/discipline

Freshers with less than 2 years of experience

Practice Test

4 Practice Tests - 2 for Cognitive Skills and 2 for IT Programming are available with 5 attempts each

*NQT (Cognitive Skills) Score is a prerequisite for all the tests.

