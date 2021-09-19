TCS invites applications for next National Qualifier Test(NQT): How to apply, other details1 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2021, 12:29 PM IST
- TCS conducts NQT every quarter and the score remains valid for two years
India's largest IT firm,Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that the registration process for National Qualifier Test (NQT) is now open for the candidates who want to apply for the December 2021 and March 2022 exams.
The exam will be conducted by TCS iON which is a strategic unit of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Candidates who clear the exam are recruited by other firms as well apart from TCS.
TCS National Qualifier Test (TCS NQT) is a multi-level assessment to assess the following competencies and skills:
1. Competence on the core cognitive processes required for entry-level jobs
2. Industry-specific knowledge and insights
3. Specialisation on skills required to perform various job roles
About the Test
NQT (Cognitive Skills) is a prerequisite for all the tests
Two-year validity of NQT Score
Conducted online (at home) and physical In-Centre at TCS iON Authorised Exam Centres
Candidates with NQT Score will be eligible to apply on the TCS iON Job Listing Portal
Apply for any entry-level role in any corporate with the NQT Score
Who can Apply
UG, PG and Diploma students in their pre-final and final year
Students with any degree and specialisation/discipline
Freshers with less than 2 years of experience
Practice Test
4 Practice Tests - 2 for Cognitive Skills and 2 for IT Programming are available with 5 attempts each
*NQT (Cognitive Skills) Score is a prerequisite for all the tests.
