Tata Consultancy Services(TCS) has announced that it will begin hiring professionals under its off-campus hiring drive in October.

According to the company's website, the last date for registration is 24 September and the exam will be conducted in October.The IT company in a detailed advertisement has laid down the criteria in which it is hiring people and has invited applications from the candidates.

The IT firm will be hiring professionals who have got the B.E./B.Tech/M.E./M.Tech/MCA/M.Sc degrees from the year of passing 2020 and 2021.

Application process for TCS Off Campus Hiring:

Logon to the TCS Next Step Portal here

Register and apply for the TCS Off Campus hiring process

Scenario A. If you are a registered user, kindly login and proceed to complete the application form. Upon submission, kindly click on ‘Apply For Drive’.

Scenario B. If you are a new user, kindly click on ‘Register Now’, choose category as ‘IT’ and proceed to fill your details. Submit your application form and click on “Apply For Drive".

Select your mode of test (In-Centre or Remote) and click on Apply.

To confirm your status, check "Track Your Application". The status should reflect as "Applied for Drive".

Important points for the eligible candidates:

Eligible candidates must have all the original academic documents readily available (Marksheets and degree certificates)

Communication-related to the Test will be shared with the candidateby TCS iON

Test mode (In-Centre or Remote) once selected at the time of ‘Apply for Drive’ cannot be changed later.

Eligibility criteria for TCS Off Campus Hiring:

Percentage: Minimum aggregate (all subjects in all semesters) marks of 60% or 6 CGPA in each of Class Xth, Class XIIth, Diploma (if applicable), Graduation and Post-Graduation examination is required.

Highest Qualification: Students should have completed their education in the stipulated course duration (i.e. no extended education).

Backlogs/Arrears/ATKT: Students should not have any pending backlogs.

Gap / Break in Education: It is mandatory to declare gaps in education, if any. Overall academic gap should not exceed 27 months until highest qualification. Relevant document proof, as applicable, will be checked for gaps in education.

Course Types: Only full-time courses will be considered (part-time/correspondence courses will not be considered). Students who have completed their Secondary and/or Senior Secondary course from NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) are also eligible to apply if the other courses are full-time.

Work Experience: Students with prior work experience of up to 2 years are eligible to apply for the TCS Off Campus Hiring Process.

Age: Students should be of 18 to 28 years of age to participate in the TCS Off Campus Hiring process.

Courses and Discipline: Students from B.E./B.Tech/M.E./M.Tech/MCA/M.Sc from any specialization offered by a recognized university / college are eligible.

Test pattern for TCS Off Campus Hiring:

PART A Cognitive Skills Group Name Time 1 Numerical Ability 40 Mins 2 Verbal Ability 30 mins 3 Reasoning Ability 50 mins Total 120 mins PART B Programming 1 Programming Logic 15 mins 2 Hands-on Coding 45 mins Total 60 mins Total Test Duration 180 Mins

TCS is the second most valuable domestic firm after Reliance Industries Ltd in India.

In the ranking of top 10 domestic companies by m-cap, Reliance Industries is at the number one spot, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Wipro.

