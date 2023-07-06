TCS to train 25,000 employees on Microsoft, OpenAI’s generative AI tools

TCS to train 25,000 employees on Microsoft, OpenAI’s generative AI tools1 min read 06 Jul 2023, 07:54 PM IST
The company also launched a generative AI business offering, called TCS Generative AI Enterprise Adoption, which will offer deployments of OpenAI’s generative AI business tools via the Azure cloud platform to businesses
New Delhi: India’s largest information technology (IT) services firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Thursday said that it will train 25,000 engineers on generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools and services by AI research firm OpenAI, the makers of popular chatbot, ChatGPT. Generative AI services will be hosted and provided on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform—thus making this offering available to its clients.
