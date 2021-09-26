Tech boom floods Israel’s silicon valley with cash, exposing divisions

In Israel, there were 13 unicorns, or private companies with a valuation of at least $1 billion, as of June 6, compared with just one five years ago, according to PitchBook Data. Much of the investment has come from the U.S. Private firms have attracted $15.1 billion in new funding up to Aug. 4 this year, compared with $10.7 billion for all of 2020, as the pandemic accelerated the shift to digital services, according to Start-Up Nation Central. The nonprofit estimates there are another dozen Israeli public tech companies with a market capitalization of $1 billion or more, and dozens of other unicorns with research and development operations in the country.