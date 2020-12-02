Tech companies are moving to hybrid work model: Nasscom’s Debjani Ghosh

I don't do much crystal ball game gazing. We'll wait and see how it plays out but if US has to continue to lead in innovation, they need talent more than ever. Indian IT companies take less than 10% of the H1B visas. More than 90% are taken by the MNCs and the companies that are the biggest takers of H1B are also the biggest investors in innovation and R&D, which means there's a strong correlation between our talent and the innovation that's happening in US. Given that there is a need to fuel and accelerate the pace of innovation, there's going to be a stronger need, therefore, to also get access to the right talent. In today's world, honestly, it'll be great if the talent can be on-boarded and present where the customers are. But if that's going to be a problem, then the customers will come to where the talent is. But this is an opportunity for India to focus on talent. If we can ensure that we are the best place for digital talent for the world, then the world will come to us for their innovation and talent.