Tech cos turn to austerity as West braces for recession

In IT services firms, salaries make up about 70% of costs. Tata Consultancy, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra have seen staff costs shoot up as high attrition continued to plague them in the June quarter. On average, wage costs as a share of revenue rose from 54.3% in the March quarter to 55.2% in the following three months. The hiring frenzy of the past four quarters, involving multiple counter offers, higher-than-normal increments, and out-of-turn promotions, were acceptable until now but are going out of fashion, making way for a more austere approach.