Tech industry warns that more remote-work jobs are headed out of US

“There is tremendous frustration, which I share, among tech companies that have been asking us to improve the system for more years than I can count, and nothing has been able to move," said Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D., Calif.), chairwoman of the House Immigration and Citizenship Subcommittee, whose district includes Silicon Valley. “Ultimately, this could hurt the U.S. economy. There’s no rule that Silicon Valley is always going to have the tech crown."